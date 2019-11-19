|
On Friday, November 15, 2019, Lawrence C Clark (LC), loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 80. LC was born on June 19, 1939 in Richmond Hill, New York. He was the son of Blanche and Lawrence Clark. LC grew up in Albertson, NY and attended Mineola High School. On February 17, 1959 he married his high school sweetheart Maureen Brandi and together they raised four children; Corrie, Craig, Cathie and Christy.
LC and Maureen moved to Lauderdale Lakes, FL in 1970. They built their dream home in Coconut Creek, FL in 1980 where they enjoyed a country life with horse stables. He was a past Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge #2166 in Boca Raton, FL. An honor he proudly cherished. LC developed a passion for golf later in life and was truly in his element out on the course.
LC is survived by his wife, Maureen, his four children, Corrie (Todd) Ritornato, Craig, Cathie, Christy, his grandchildren, Nicholas Ritornato, Katie Ritornato and Bobby McLaughlin. He is also survived by his sister, Connie Killackey and many nieces and nephews who knew him as Uncle Pinky. In lieu of cards and flowers the family requests donations to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2019