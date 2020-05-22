Lawrence James Paul
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence "Larry" James Paul

Lawrence James Paul of Coconut Creek, Florida formerly of Plymouth, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on May 10th at Northwest Medical Center in Margate, Florida.

Larry born in Plymouth, Massachusetts on March 15, 1939, son of the late James and Eva (Alberghini) Paul. He was educated in Plymouth and a graduate of Plymouth High School class of 1955 where he was a very accomplished multi-sport athlete. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman First Class from 1955 till 1959.

He had a wide-range of careers throughout his life, starting as a truck driver for Pepsi-Cola, Health and Beauty Aid distributor, managing a Liquor Store, owner of a Transmission Shop and a courier and driver for Enterprise Rent-A-Car. He was also a carpenter and he, with the help of his farther, built the home he and his first wife Glenda (Rocchi) lived in for about 20 years.

He was a longtime coach for CYO Basketball, Plymouth Little League, American Legion Baseball and youth hockey teams. A member of St. Peter¹s Parish Choir and was a Town Meeting Member in Plymouth. He also played wash tub base in a folk trio for several years.

He is survived by his sons Michael, Mark, Dana and Chris Paul, and his daughter Danielle Paul. Also survived by his sister Elaine Gessner, his grandchildren Samantha, Jon, Evan, Natalie, Jason and Jessica and his second wife Grace (Berthold).

Due to the current health crisis service will be announced please check back for details.

Online condolences at www.cartmelldavis.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved