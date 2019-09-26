|
Lawrence L. Eldridge, age 84, died of Alzheimer's on September 22, 2019 at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, FL.
He was born in Albion, PA on February 9th, 1935. He graduated from Albion High School in 1953 and moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL where he then served in the Army Reserve for eight years before retiring as a First Sergeant. After completing an electrician's apprenticeship, Larry obtained his master's licenses and went into business for electrical contracting in 1958, which was later known as Dixie Electric, and remained there for 30 years. Once he retired in 1988, his avocation with real estate investing became his occupation.
He was a great family man and a loving father and husband. He married Carolyn Poole in November of 1957 and they had 62 wonderful years together.
Larry's faith was very important to him. He always prayed over his problems and received comfort and guidance from the Bible, especially the book of Proverbs. He liked to read a proverb and another scripture every day. He is grateful for his Christian family. Each year he would set a goal and usually he would accomplish it.
He was deeply involved in many ministries at the church and served on the board of Coral Ridge Ministries for many years. He was active and loved to work in the yard, play golf, tennis, waterski, and fish.
Those who surrounded Larry will always remember him as honest, generous and a humble servant of God who loved his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Carol Eldridge, his daughter Terrie and Rick Roughen of Fort Lauderdale, his daughter Lynn & Jeff Masterson of South Carolina, his daughter Miranda (Randee) and Roy Smith and his daughter Kelly Payne of Duluth GA.
His grandchildren Kristen Roughen and Ben Woodall, William Roughen, Ashley Roughen, Adam and April Masterson, Kaitlin
Masterson and Justin Hoffman, Valerie Rees, Carissa Preston, Bobby Rees, Jesse Rees, Shelly Smith, Bryceton Payne, Abagale Payne.
Great grandchildren Conner Rees, Shane Preston, Sarah Preston, Wyatt Masterson, Channing Masterson, Bobby Jr. Rees, Christopher Rees, Craig Rees.
His in-laws Michelle and Rod Poole, Patsy Poole and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father, two brothers and one sister, a brother-in-law, and nephew.
The funeral is scheduled for Sunday September 29th, 2019 at 4:00pm at the Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church. Donations can be made at your choice or to the Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019