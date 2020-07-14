1/1
Leah Stabin
October 06,1921 - June 23, 2020

We mourn the loss of 98 yr old Leah Stabin (née Berstein) beloved mother of Howard Stabin, Ilene Axelrod, and Tova Stabin. Grandmother of Adam (Cabin) Stabin, Sharon Johnsen, Henry Axelrod, Melissa Axelrod, and Mayim Stiller. Great-Grandmother of Kate and Julie Axelrod, and Jane Johnsen.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York and had 3 children and 4 grandchildren born there as well. She was married for 40 years to Harold Stabin, and moved to Florida after he died.

Leah was loved by her neighbors in the King's Point community located in Delray Beach, Florida where she lived for 20 years. Her daughter Ilene moved in with her 5 years ago and they enjoyed reading, watching game shows and old movies on TV together. She will be surely missed by all.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 14, 2020.
