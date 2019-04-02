In MemoryDecember 5,1953 to April 7, 2018Today marks one year since we suddenly lost a brother, uncle and friend to many. They say time heals and it has but there's not one day that goes by that your not thought of. We look back at all the great times that are cherished to this day with beautiful things that recently occurred. Even though physically you weren't at your nieces wedding, spiritually we know you were. We even had a table for you. And as we move forward and with college football right around the corner, Saturday's will never be the same. Know that we all were blessed to have been related and friends with you. And as this day is difficult, we'll always cherish the love, guidance, and friendship that was shown. Your brother Mark, Sisters Gayle and Lori, and your entire family and friends Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary