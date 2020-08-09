Lee Giden of Boca Raton, FL passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020. Lee was born on November 23, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Sidney and Evelyn (nee Palatnick) Ehrenzweig. She graduated from City University of New York-Brooklyn College, with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology and Psychology. Lee is survived by her Beloved Daughters, Donna Quinn (Jim) and Sharon Brill (Lawrence) and her Adoring Grandchildren, Robert, Megan, Daniel and Ryan. Lee was married to her late husband Robert for 27 years before his passing in 1987. Lee worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company as a Manager for over 20 years. After taking an early retirement she moved to Buffalo, New York to be closer to her daughter, Donna and first grandson, Robby. In Buffalo she became friends with a close group of wonderful women including two women that became her sisters; Muriel (Mickey) Savit and Muriel Segal, they traveled the world together. She enjoyed traveling, reading and painting with pastels. She was a lifetime member of Hadassah and past Vice President of JAFCO and was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be missed. Lee donated to many charities over the course of her life, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
or the charity of your choosing.