Cohen, Leo P., 94, passed on 10/07/2019. He lived a long and healthy life. He is pre deceased by his son, William. He is survived by his wife, Beverly and three children, Maxine, Diane and Meryl, grandchildren, Jennifer, Scott, Jaclyn, Megan, David, Sarah and Caitlin and four great grandchildren, Ryan, Zackery, Jared, Lucy and Eric. Leo is also survived by Gail, daughter-in-law, and two son-in-law's Robert and James. Leo lived at Kings Point, in Delray Beach for the past 20 years where he and Beverly enjoyed retirement. They moved from Far Rockaway, New York where they brought up their family. Leo was a WWII veteran and fought in France and earned a Purple Heart. He was part of the Army's Eleventh Armed Division and drove a tank during the fight against Germany. He was a very hard worker all his life holding down two jobs to support his family. His children are proud to call him dad and grandchildren to call him grandpa. He will be missed by his loving wife, family and friends. In lieu of flowers please make donation in his name to Trustbridge Hospice. Services will be held at Sinai Memorial Chapels, 15120 Jog Rd. Delray Beach, FL 33446, on Thursday, 10/10/2019 @ 12:00pm.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019