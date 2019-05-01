Leo Steinberg was born on August 22, 1920, in Bronx, New York, to Harry and Bessie Steinberg. He was the youngest of their two children, Eli being the elder. Leo passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was 98 years old. He lived in Forest Hills, New York, and, after retirement, moved to Delray Beach, Florida. He served during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Force and was a trained pilot and pilot instructor. He was married to Lillian Valinsky, who predeceased him. Gloria Houghton was the devoted caregiver for both of them for thirteen years. His family meant everything to him and he is survived by his nieces and nephews, Arthur Steinberg, Ronnie Steinberg, Andru Volinsky, and Alan Michael. He is also survived by five grandnieces and nephews, Jennifer Levine, David Steinberg, Peter Steinberg, Brian Ames, and Lizzy Pond, and six great-grandnephews. Services will be held at the Wiseman Delray Community Center, 7091 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, Florida 33446 (561-882-3333), on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11:00 am. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary