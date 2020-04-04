|
Leo Weissman, 98, died on Tuesday March 31, 2020 in Lauderhill, FL. Devoted husband of Sonia for 65 years, father, grandfather, great grandfather.
Survived by daughters Barbara (Steve), Joyce (Steven), granddaughters Dana and Corey and great grandchildren Gabryel, Max and Leah.
Leo was actively involved in the education and remembrance of the Holocaust in public schools and in various organizations.
Will be truly missed.
Memorials to be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington D.C.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2020