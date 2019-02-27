Services Forest Lawn Funeral Home 2401 Southwest 64th Avenue Fort Lauderdale , FL 33317 (954) 792-9360 For more information about Leon Mogel Resources More Obituaries for Leon Mogel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leon Edward Mogel

Leon Edward Mogel of Pembroke Pines, FL passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by his devoted family and loved ones. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 24, 1927 and was the son of the late Edna Amelia Mogel and Leon John Mogel. Ed, as he liked to be called, graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1945 and was a proud U. S. Army Veteran during World War II. He met and married the love of his life, Marcella Mucha Mogel, also a proud U. S. Army Veteran while she was working at Valley Forge Military Hospital where he was a patient for over two years. They married on September 11, 1948 and were blessed to celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary on 9/11/18. Ed graduated from Pierce School of Business Administration in Philadelphia, PA in 1951 and became a CPA in 1953.After enjoying family vacations in Florida for several years, Ed decided the warm and sunny climate was for him. He relocated his family to Miami in 1961 and started working as the Controller and then advanced to the Executive Vice-President at Sheffield Industries where he remained until he retired.In 1965, Ed was a part of one of the biggest business ventures that developed and operated the first modern and luxurious movie theater in South Florida located in Bay Harbor Islands on Kane Concourse. After retirement, he became a Real Estate Broker and opened his own real estate offices in North Miami and the Country Club of Miami areas.Ed was a loyal member of the North Miami Elks Lodge #1835 where many and long lasting friendships were formed. They enjoyed many weekend golf outings with their families on the east and west coast of Florida.In his retirement years, Ed enjoyed special family times at their weekend home in Key Largo where they fished on his bright yellow (his favorite color) boat which he named "For the Good Times" and played tennis and enjoyed the sunny outdoors with close friends. Throughout the years, Sunday dinners together were almost guaranteed. He taught his children that there is only one way to do things, the right way and never be afraid to stand up for yourself.Throughout his life, Ed was a very astute businessman even up into his 90's. He always wanted the very best for his family and taught his children many things so they would have the knowledge to be successful in the world. He helped whoever needed it and in the prime of his life loved to help his children repair and remodel their homes. He took so much pride in sharing his tremendous craftsman's abilities. Ed is survived and will be greatly missed by his adored wife of 70 years, Marcella, daughter Diane Mogel (Joe Wick) of Pembroke Pines, FL, daughter Donna Mogel Demirgian of Miami, son Darryl Mogel (Patricia) of Clermont, FL, cousins Elsa (Ron) Krengel and Lois Klatt; and by many close friends and business associates that remained a part of his life. He will be reunited with his beloved uncle, Alfred Klatt (Marion); and cousin, Paul Klatt.The Mogel family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to their family physician and friend for 50+ years, Dr. C. Reynolds Knorr and his wife Maridonna for their unconditional support and comfort throughout the years.Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens South at 2401 SW 64th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL. The funeral service will be at 1:00 PM followed by a committal service with full military honors. A repass will be held right after.Loving remembrances may be expressed www.ForestLawnSouth.com Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019