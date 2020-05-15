Leon Brauser, "Zayda", born in 1925 Zambrov, Poland, would make his indelible mark and will be remembered by many and the ever growing Brauser family for the great success he accomplished in business and community service. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family May 2nd.



He escaped Europe in the nick of time before the start of WWII and arrived in America an orphan and penniless. He enlisted in the United States Army and returned to Europe to help defeat the enemy. Coming back home he married Leona Bayles in 1953 and together for 66 years were the builders of a family with three sons, Robert (Jacquie), Michael (Betsy) and Joel (Liz), 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.



He lived and breathed business and built a legacy of successful automobile dealerships including Nash, Rambler, Dodge, Pontiac and others. An ad in the WSJ brought him to South Florida where he acquired a small burglar alarm company and over 20 years built it into one of the largest family owned security companies in the country, Kertz Security Systems. Having great desire to help others succeed with the ownership of heavy equipment, he formed LRM Leasing Company and it continues to empower hard working Americans to fulfill their dream of achieving success.



The commitment to Jewish Education Leon and Leona shared was solidified with the endowment that created the Leon & Leona Brauser Maimonides Academy which has and will continue to launch future generations of children with a love for their deep Jewish Heritage.



Sadly Leona his wife of 66 years, passed away on April 11th. Perhaps the pain was too great and the Love they shared unbreakable.They share that enduring Love in Heaven above and will be missed by many and never forgotten.



