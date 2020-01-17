|
|
Leon Louis Galison, 64 of St. Augustine, formerly of Boca Raton passed away January 11, 2020 with family by his side. Leon was born in New York on June 18, 1955 to Joan and Lawrence Galison of Roslyn, New York.
In 1973, the family relocated to Miami Lakes, Florida. Leon graduated from the University of Miami in 1977 with a degree in Business Administration. After graduation Leon joined the family business, world renowned music publisher, Edwin F. Kalmus & Co. which became his lifelong career. For over 45 years Leon's mission was to bring sheet music to the musical world.
Leon enjoyed his family immensely. Spending time in the pool with all generations gave him the most joy. Leon also loved taking cruises with his wife, collecting art and wine as well as playing solitaire.
He is preceded in death by his father Lawrence, grandparents Edwin and Theresa Kalmus and Philip and Marcella Galison as well as his loving dogs, Bandit & Jasper. Leon is survived by his loving wife of 29 years Robin, children Philip (Angela), Joseph (Jessica), Rori (Jason) and Michelle. His mother Joan E. Galison, brother Fredrick Galison and sister Pamela Matsil. Grandchildren Jordan, Lauren, Jack, Dylan, Elijah, Jacob, and Charlie along with many nieces and nephews.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Bandmasters Association (americanbandmasters.org) an organization Leon truly believed in and admired.
Local arrangements entrusted to Naugle Schnauss Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 808 Margaret Street, Jacksonville, Florida 23304.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 17, 2020