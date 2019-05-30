Leon Roswell Sikes, Jr., age 90, passed away on Saturday May 25, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 9, 1928 to Leon Roswell Sikes, Sr. and Minnie Hilton Sikes. He graduated from Palm Beach High in 1946 and was the FHSAA Boys State Golf Individual Champion his senior year. While receiving his B.A. from the University of Florida, School of Building Construction (1951), he was a member of ROTC, the SAE fraternity and Co-Captain of the University of Florida Men's Golf Team. He served as a Captain in the USAF during the Korean War while stationed in Japan. In 1954, Leon, his father and his brother co-founded Florida Tile Industries, Inc. in Lakeland, Florida, which at its height was the 2nd largest manufacturer of ceramic tile in the United States. He later owned and operated Sikes Tile Distributors, Inc., in Miami, West Palm Beach, Oakland Park, Lakeland and Stuart, Florida. Leon was a Freemason, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner as well as an active Rotarian. However, Leon's true passion was playing and advancing the game of golf. He supported young men and women with golf scholarships at the University of Florida and Florida Southern College. He was an active member of the Florida State Golf Association and helped create the Leon "Pop" Sikes International Father and Son Golf Championship at Atlantis Country Club. In 1976, he was a member of the U.S. delegation of the Ryder Cup committee. His philanthropic spirit involved being part of Par Plus at his summer residence in North Carolina, supporting the Wheelchair Foundation and participating in many other charitable causes. He loved his family above all and is survived by his wife, Betty Sikes, 2 daughters, Julie Sikes O'Malley and Nancy Sikes-Kline, 2 sons, Dr. David Sikes and Leon Sikes III, 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 1st at 1:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Memorial Park cemetery in West Palm Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask donations to be made to the University of Florida, College of Design at UF Foundation, Inc. PO Box 115701, Gainesville, FL 33610-5701. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary