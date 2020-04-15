Leona Brauser, "Noni",88, formally of Woodmere, NY, died Saturday, April 11, in Boca Raton, FL. A lifetime volunteer career in Hadassah, she was president for large chapters in New York and Florida, and served on the national board. She helped to establish Hadassah's first annual gift program, Keepers of the Gate, now in its 19th year, contributing over 45 million dollars for research and development at Israeli hospitals in Ein Keren and Mt Scopus. Leona also served as Women's Division Chair of the South Palm Beach County Federation and served two terms as president of the Menorah Chapter in Boca Raton. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Leon, and adoring family of 3 sons, Robert(Jacquie), Michael(Betsy) and Joel(Liz), 11 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren. Family was everything to her. Philanthropy was how she changed the world. She and Leon's most proud charitable effort was to endow Brauser Maimonides Academy(BMA) in Hollywood, FL, shaping the future of the Jewish community for years to come. A private graveside service was held Monday. Contributions in her memory may be made to BMA, Hadassah, or the charity of one's choice. "....And give someone a hug".
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 15, 2020.