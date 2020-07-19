Leona Maxine Hofert, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 with her dear friend, Dr. Michael Neam and family nearby. She celebrated her Milestone 100th Birthday on May 28, 2020 surrounded by friends and family.



Maxine was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 28, 1920 to Glenn and Lucille (Kirsh) Powers. She was the youngest of five children and was predeceased by her two brothers Cecil Powers and Virgil Powers and her two sisters Naomi Powers and Vivian Richardson.



Maxine pursued a career as an Assistant Analytical Chemist for Eli Lilly and Company. She retired after thirty years of service and moved to Florida to travel and enjoy her well-deserved retirement. She enjoyed gardening and especially loved roses and orchids. Maxine will be remembered by those who knew her for her extraordinary memory working daily crossword puzzles and never missing an episode of Jeopardy.



Maxine is survived by her daughters Janice Moran and Linda Bradshaw, her grandson Brian (Karen) Bradshaw, her two great-granddaughters Sydney and Allison Bradshaw and several nieces and nephews.



Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to the Maxine Powers Hofert Fund at the Community Foundation of Broward in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



