Leonard C. Gold, 96, a resident of Delray Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 surrounded by his family at Waveny Care Center. Leonard is survived by his son Richard (Nancy), his son David (Lynn), his daughter Deborah, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and his brother Robert Gold. In addition to his parents, Len was predeceased by his wife Phyllis and his brothers Joseph, Morris and Bernard. Leonard was born in Stamford, CT on July 18, 1923 to the late Nathan and Rose (Privin) Gold. After graduating Stamford High School in 1940, Leonard went to work at the Government Printing Office in Washington, then at Conde Nast Publishing and Horton Stationary. In 1942, he became a partner at Communication Corporation, where he worked alongside his four brothers and later his two sons. He loved the Company and dedicated himself to it for over 55 years. He joined the Navy in 1943 and served honorably for 3 years and then again for one year during the Korean war. In May of 1950, he married the love of his life, Phyllis. They made their home in Stamford and were married for 64 years. Leonard approached life with passion. He was an avid tennis player and bridge player. Whether on the court or at the card table, he always gave it his all. He was a lifelong member of Agudath Shalom Synagogue where he served on the board. Despite work demands, he gave much time to fund raising for the UJA and volunteered frequently for many Jewish organizations. Leonard's greatest love was for his wife and family, for whom he would do anything. He will be remembered for his warm heart and endearing smile. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 11 AM, at Agudath Sholom Synagogue Chapel, 301 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT. Interment to follow at Agudath Sholom Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Richard and Nancy Gold, 68 Westover Lane, Stamford, CT on Tuesday, 1:30 - 5?and Wednesday 5 – 8. Contributions in his memory can be made to Agudath Sholom Synagogue or the . Arrangements under the directions of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (203)359-9999. For more information visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 14, 2020