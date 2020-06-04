Leonard Frank Lewandowski Jr.
1948 - 2020
Leonard Frank Lewandowski, Jr., 72, of Concord, NC, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1948, in East Chicago, Indiana, to the late Leonard and Jeanette Lewandowski, Sr.

In his 40 years of working in the medical field, Leonard served as a Registered Nurse, Director of Emergency Services and Diabetes Educator both telephonically and at hospitals in Florida. He was proud to have lived for over 60 years as a type 1 diabetic. He enjoyed spending time with his family and working in his yard – he was known for his green thumb. Each morning, he would read the obituary sections of hometown newspapers to "make sure his name wasn't in there." Well, dad, you made it and we love you.

Leonard, affectionately known as "Bubba" by his granddaughter, is survived by his wife of 49 years, Julie; daughters, Jennifer Goonan (Michael) of Concord, NC, and Kelli Lewandowski (Douglas Kenny) of Coconut Creek, FL; granddaughter Abigail Shea; sisters, Mary Raduske, Carol Rehtorik, Anna Smith, Diane Williams and Roberta Trollinger (Harry); and brother, John Lewandowski (Theresa).

Memorial services will be held in Charlotte, NC, and South Florida at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to JDRF (www.jdrf.org), the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville, NC, is serving the family.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
