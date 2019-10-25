|
|
Leonard Kaufman passed away on 10/22/19, born in Brooklyn 3/28/1929 he is survived by his wife of 66 years Eileen (Siegelhiem) his children Samuel Kaufman (Marcelle), Debra Simon Grumbacher (Tim), Marjorie Richardson(Mark) and his seven grandchildren: Lauren Aguon (Brandon), Temma Kaufman (Tyler), Jeryl Simon, Bradley Simon(Rae), Jessica, Jamie, and Brett Richardson.
In 1957 Leonard and Eileen moved to York, PA where they became active members of the community, Leonard was President of the JCC and Chairman of UJA.
After a successful career in the garment industry, they moved to Boca Lago in 1987 where he served on the Board, was President of the Cypresses, and chairman of the Tennis committee. He was an avid golfer, tennis player, and photographer as well as loving grandfather, father, and husband.
A celebration of life will be held at the Cypresses clubhouse on 11/9/19 at 12 o'clock.
Donations can be made to Trustbridge hospice, The Parkinson's Foundation or the Pap Corps of Boca Lago. He will be missed by many.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019