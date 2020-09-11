It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leonard Koppelman on September 8, 2020 of Melville, New York and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
He was a United States Army veteran, retired NYPD and retired business owner. Long-time member of the Huntington Yacht Club and Coral Ridge Yacht Club as the proud Captain of "Kopp-a-zzzz."
Loving husband to Peggy Koppelman, devoted father to Dave and Jay Koppelman and cherished grandfather to Jason and Madelyn Koppelman. Dear brother of the late Phyllis Marx (née Koppelman). Survived by many loyal and dear friends and his adored four legged companion, Subrana. He will be loved and missed forever.
"I did it my way."
Service: IJ Morris 21 East Deer Park Road Dix Hills, New York 11746 9/11/20 11:30 am
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 11, 2020.