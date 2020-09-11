1/1
Leonard Koppelman
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leonard Koppelman on September 8, 2020 of Melville, New York and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

He was a United States Army veteran, retired NYPD and retired business owner. Long-time member of the Huntington Yacht Club and Coral Ridge Yacht Club as the proud Captain of "Kopp-a-zzzz."

Loving husband to Peggy Koppelman, devoted father to Dave and Jay Koppelman and cherished grandfather to Jason and Madelyn Koppelman. Dear brother of the late Phyllis Marx (née Koppelman). Survived by many loyal and dear friends and his adored four legged companion, Subrana. He will be loved and missed forever.

"I did it my way."

Service: IJ Morris 21 East Deer Park Road Dix Hills, New York 11746 9/11/20 11:30 am

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Service
11:30 AM
I. J. MORRIS F.H.
Funeral services provided by
I. J. MORRIS F.H.
21 E. DEER PARK ROAD
Dix Hills, NY 11746
(631) 499-6060
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
We will never forget you, Lenny, love always.
Kenneth & Bertha Harrinarine
Friend
September 10, 2020
Rest In Peace uncle Lenny. You will be missed. Stay strong Dave and Jay. Love and miss both of you. I wish I could be there for you.
Eric Sobel
Family
September 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Marvin Simes
Family
September 10, 2020
September 10, 2020
Are used to love listening to all the stories he would tell
I love listening to all the stories he would tell
Family
