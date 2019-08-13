|
Pereira, Leonard 82 of Plantation, passed away August 10, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Mona. Beloved father of Eric (Kristine) and the late Robyn Zendel. Grandfather of Matthew Zendel, Lauren Zendel, Ryan Pereira, Sam Pereira & Juliana Pereira. Leonard was a partner at Air Around the Clock. Devoted Yankee/NY Giants fan. Born in the Bronx July 23, 1937. Moved to Florida July of 1977. Entrepreneur and industry innovator Godfather of air conditioning in south Florida. Services will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11 AM at Temple Ramat Shalom, 11301 West Broward Blvd, Plantation, Florida 33325. Entombment to follow at Menorah Gardens, SW Ranches.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019