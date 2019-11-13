Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ascher Zimmerman Funeral Home, Inc.
44 Sumner Avenue
Springfield, MA 01108
(413) 734-5229
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Ascher Zimmerman Funeral Home, Inc.
44 Sumner Avenue
Springfield, MA 01108
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
28 Russell Road
Longmeadow, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
28 Russell Road
Longmeadow, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Michelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard S. Michelman


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard S. Michelman Obituary
1923-2019

Atty. Leonard S. Michelman 96, of Boca Raton passed peacefully on Nov. 10.

In WW II, he was a Signal Corp radio transmitter specialist on Iwo Jima & received a Battle Star.

A graduate of Brown, & Boston University Law School, Mr. Michelman practiced law in Springfield, Ma. from 1948-2011.

He was an American Contract Bridge League Life Master. He was a golf member of Boca Lago Country Club.

He was married 60 years to Sybil (Tcath). He leaves a daughter, Margot of Boca Raton; two sons, Attorneys Jay and Eric and their spouses & 4 grandchildren.

Funeral Services & his celebration are Nov. 17, 2019 in Springfield,. Contributions may be made to any charity.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ascher Zimmerman Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -