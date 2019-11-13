|
1923-2019
Atty. Leonard S. Michelman 96, of Boca Raton passed peacefully on Nov. 10.
In WW II, he was a Signal Corp radio transmitter specialist on Iwo Jima & received a Battle Star.
A graduate of Brown, & Boston University Law School, Mr. Michelman practiced law in Springfield, Ma. from 1948-2011.
He was an American Contract Bridge League Life Master. He was a golf member of Boca Lago Country Club.
He was married 60 years to Sybil (Tcath). He leaves a daughter, Margot of Boca Raton; two sons, Attorneys Jay and Eric and their spouses & 4 grandchildren.
Funeral Services & his celebration are Nov. 17, 2019 in Springfield,. Contributions may be made to any charity.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019