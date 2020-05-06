Leone Archer Volker
1931 - 2020
Leone (Lee) Archer Volker, 88, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, passed away on May 4, 2020. Visitation will be held at Joseph A. Scarano Pines Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, May 6 between 3:00 and 5:00 PM. Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes will be handling the arrangements. Leone was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Joseph and Leone Archer on June 5, 1931. She married Leo Volker on November 26, 1953, and they moved to Miami. She was later employed as a secretary. They became very active members of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church In Pembroke Pines; Leo was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Upon their retirement, they traveled throughout much of the United States. Leone is survived by her daughter, Melissa Dannelet, of Tacoma, Washington; sister-in-law Marie Warneke, her husband Harry, and nieces and nephews Harry Jr., Kathryn, John, and Donna Adams of Lawrenceville, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her husband Leo and son Joseph Volker. A Mass and celebration of Leone's life will be held at a later date to be scheduled. Donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus or St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Visitation
3:00 - 5:00 PM
Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes-Pines Memorial Chapel
Memorial Mass
