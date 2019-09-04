|
LeRoy Allen Merritt, age 41 of Lighthouse Point, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Relatives and Friends are invited to Honor and Celebrate LeRoy's Life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 at the First Baptist Church of Fort Lauderdale, 301 E. Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. Burial will take place privately in Pompano Beach Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in LeRoy's, memory may be made to the Highlands Christian Academy, 501 NE 48th Street, Pompano Beach, Florida 33064
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale.
Online tributes at: www.kraeerfairchild.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019