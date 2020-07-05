Leroy "Lee" Gustav Appell, MD passed away on June 22, 2020. Lee was born on October 20, 1928 in Buffalo, New York; the only child of Gustav and Frida Appell. He graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1952 followed by medical school at SUNY Syracuse. He went on to have a long and successful career as an anesthesiologist throughout South Florida. Lee was always very active and athletic. He was an avid swimmer, skier, tennis player, and cyclist. In his leisure time he also enjoyed boating, skiing, reading, and classic movies. He was a loving husband and a wonderful and caring father and grandfather. Lee is proceeded in death by his parents and son, Mark. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jane Appell; his children Karl Appell and wife Connie, Susan Wilsey and husband Clint, Jennifer Appell, and Michael Appell and wife Eliza; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on July 19, 2020 at 11:00am at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 200 Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 with graveside burial immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org
), the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
), or the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org
).