|
|
Lester Axelrod passed at 90 years of age. Born in Rochester, NY, moved to Miami Beach, Fl in 1965. Owner of Collins Glass. Survived by loving wife of 69 years Joan Ellis Axelrod., children Jacki (Bernard) Gran and Gary Axelrod. Poppi to grandchildren Patti Gran, Marissa Gran, Michael Gran, Nicole Axelrod, Melinda Axelrod and great granddaughter Tuesday Edwards. Service: Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 North 72nd Ave, Hollywood, Fl 33024 Noon, Tuesday, March 19. Family invites you to join them at 5500 NW 69th Ave, Lauderhill, 33319 in the club house following the service. Donations can be made in honor of Les to JAFCO.org or Epilepsy Florida Camp Fund at EpilepsyFL.org
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019