Lester Barry Sayetta
1933 - 2020
Lester Barry Sayetta (Les), of Boca Raton, FL, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on Friday, April 10th, 2020, after an extended illness. Les was known by many as a good-hearted jokester who had a passion for life, family, and friends. A service was held on April 15th, and he was interred at The Gardens of Boca Raton. Les was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 18th, 1933 to Harry and Molly Sayetta. Les attended the University of Louisville in Louisville, KY, where he graduated with a degree in Zoology. It was in Louisville that he met his wife, Marilyn Sayetta (nee Shapira). They wed on December 16th, 1955. Shortly after marriage, they moved to St. Thomas, USVI. Les and Marilyn were entrepreneurs and had a passion for life. They were the owners of Touch of Class, Forever Amber, and several other businesses on St. Thomas. Les was preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Marilyn Sayetta (nee Shapira); his children: Alyse List (Lloyd), Robert Sayetta (Michelle), and Gina Massey (Tom); his grandchildren: Crystal, David, Jayson, Michael, Harmony, Emily, Jake, Hannah, Aaron and Morgan; many grandchildren; and by many, many special friends. Memorials can be made in Lester's honor to the American Diabetes Association.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 15, 2020.
