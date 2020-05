Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 74, passed away peacefully @ home surrounded by his family on May 11, 2020. Survived by his wife of almost 50yrs, Mona, two sons Adam & Scott, DIL Rina, & granddaughter Sasha. He will be forever missed.



