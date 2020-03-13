Home

Lien N. Pham

Lien N. Pham Obituary
Lien N. Pham, age 81, of Lake Worth, Florida passed away March 7, 2020.

Lien will be lovingly remembered by his family, including his wife, Chitrang Thi Nguyen, children, Tai Pham (Elizabeth), Joseph Pham, Theresa Pham (Cuong), Paul Pham (Lauree), grandchildren, Nicholas Ma, Isabella Pham, Katrina Pham, Dylan Racke, David Pham, brother, Quynh Pham.

The family will receive relatives and friends 9:00 AM-10:30 AM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11:00 AM Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church, Lake Worth, the Rev. Andrew Brierley celebrant.

Inurnment will take place at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach, time and date to be announced.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2020
