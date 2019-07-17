Lilli Geirsdottir (also known as Lilli of Copenhagen) 94 of Stuart FL passed peacefully with family by her side on July 14, 2019. A remarkable mother (Mor), grandmother (Farmor), Mother-in-law (Svigermor), and businesswoman, she will be missed. Born in Copenhagen, Denmark, she also lived in Iceland for 7 years. She immigrated to the USA at the age of 19. She began her Lilli of Copenhagen business and worked until her death. She will now be now known as "Lilli of Heaven". She is survived by her five sons: Paul Cotton of Deerfield Beach, Geary Cotton and wife Pat of Ft. Lauderdale, Stephann Cotton and wife Lee of Stuart, Erik Cotton and wife Evelyn of Indialantic, and Christian Cotton of Jupiter. She also has loving grandchildren: Christopher, Chase, Jenna, Ross, Stephann, and Dane. The family raises a final toast "Skol" in honor of this woman of great fortitude. She will be missed and always found in our hearts. The family asks donation to be made to Treasure Coast Hospice at Treasure Health, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997, or at 772/403-4500 or on line at www.treasurehealth.org in honor of her life.



Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home www.treasurecoastseawinds.com. Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 17, 2019