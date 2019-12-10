|
Lillian Grodin of Boca Raton, Fl passed away on 12/8 at 96. She was pre-deceased by her adoring husband Fred Grodin & lives on in the hearts of her daughters Jewel Prince (Allen) & Norine Grodin, grandchildren Elayne, Debra (Howard), Laura Eve (Chaz) & great grandchildren Russell, Rachel, Jason, Florian & Marcus. She loved her family above all else & they will remember her boundless love, feisty-playful nature, sharp mind & sassy personality. Graveside funeral: Mt Ararat, Farmingdale, NY on 12/11 at 10:30. Norine will sit shiva at her home in NY on 12/12 from 2-5 & 7-9pm. In leui of food or flowers Norine appreciates donations in honor of her mom to Mazon www.mazon.org. Jewel will sit shiva at her home in Fl on 12/12-16 from 1-4 & 6-9pm & appreciates donations in memory of her mom to the Allen & Jewel Prince Early Childhood Fund of B'nai Torah Congregation at www.btcboca.org/donate.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019