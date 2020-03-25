|
|
Lil was born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Passaic, NJ with sisters Teddy & Faye. Strong & Independent.
Credited with bringing Entenmann's Bakery to Florida. She passed peacefully on March 22, 2020 at age 97. Proud Mother to Dennis and Fred. Survived by Grandchildren Jared, David, Michael and Jessica, and Great-Grandchildren Benjamin, Elina, Edward and Charlotte.
Join us TODAY at 11:30AM online for Virtual Service live at: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/862286894
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 25, 2020