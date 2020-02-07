Home

Lillian Kiselstein, born July 16, 1920, on a farm in Newtown, Connecticut, daughter of Isadore and Minnie Kaufman, passed quietly on January 31, 2020 , in Boca Raton. Lillian, who spent the first 58 years of her life in southern Connecticut, spent another 41 wonderful years in southern Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Benjamin, in 1986. She is survived by her children, Elaine (Jerry), Alan (Nancy) and Bruce (Joanne); grandchildren, Scott (Elissa), Matthew (Alina), David (ElIse), Susan, Jason (Amanda), Lauren (Chris), Sasha, Brian and 9 great grandchildren!

She was the consummate homemaker, legendary cook and baker, and soccer mom supreme (before that term was even invented). She was proud of her role, with Ben, in the founding the first synagogue in Trumbull, Connecticut and in her participation in local Democratic party activities. She worked alongside Ben in their jewelry store in Bridgeport, becoming both the sweetest and most feared jewelry salesperson in town.

After retiring to Florida she became a golfer, bowler, synagogue hostess, world traveler, loving family hostess, and still master chef. She was, and will always be, loved and respected by three generations of family, all of whom are not only proud but also emotionally enriched, to have been a part of her life.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2020
