Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
2401 South University Drive
Davie, FL 33324
954-527-1550
Lillian Ruth Luther

Lillian Ruth Luther Obituary
Lillian Ruth (Amaril) Luther, 89, passed away December 21, 2019 at the Trustbridge Hospice in Pompano, Florida.

Lillian was a resident of Davie, Florida for 36 years. She and her husband Bradford W. Luther found a pleasant home near Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the Park City Estates Community. Lillian and Bradford spent their winters in Florida but still enjoyed spending summers in their hometown of Fairhaven, Massachusetts where they both were born.

Lillian enjoyed traveling with her husband Bradford in their RV. They visited libraries nationwide to gather records of the Eldred / Eldridge clans in which the records are now in book form from 1630 to 1940.

Lillian spent many years as an office secretary. She later begin a new career helping her husband as a owner and operator of a Ferry Boat the "Alert" on which they carried supplies to the island of Cuttyhunk for 13 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Sara (Hampton) Amaril.

Lillian is survived by her husband Bradford W. Luther and many family and friends. She is truly loved and missed by all whose lives she touched.

Fred Hunter Funeral Home University Drive in charge of Arrnagements
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 24, 2019
