My dearest Aunt, who will be missed so much. I will forever treasure our visits, frequent phone calls, shopping trips, meals and most definitely our family holidays. In your honor, I will continue to be the family photographer, torturing the grandkids with plentiful photo opportunities. Thank you for being a wonderful aunt, mother, wife, sister, and grandmother.



I love you eternally,

Debbie (niece)

Debbie Nowatski

