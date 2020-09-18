1/
Lily Ann Kaplan
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lily Ann (Langsam) Kaplan passed away September 16, 2020 in her home in Boca Raton, FL surrounded by her loving family.



Lily was born in Minneapolis, MN August 29, 1934 to Arthur and Adele Langsam.



She graduated Minneapolis Washburn High School, attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison and graduated with honors in 1956 from the University of Minnesota.



She moved to Bay Harbor Island, FL in 1956 where she worked for the Town of Bay Harbor as head of parks recreation and "Miss Lily" established the pre-kindergarten program for the town.



In December 1958, at Temple Israel in Minneapolis, Lily married Burleigh Kaplan and they "honeymooned" south to Florida where she lived the rest of her life.



Lily became a doting mother in 1960 upon the birth of daughter Cynthia Carol. In 1962, Cheryl Ann was born and the family moved to North Miami Beach. From North Miami Beach the family moved to Hollywood and eventually to Boca Raton. During this period Lily was further blessed with the marriage of her daughters and Lily's greatest rewards, grandchildren.



During her life Lily liked to needle point and play cards "with the girls". She excelled in "spoiling" her kids.



Lily is survived by her husband, Burleigh, and daughters Cindy (Steven) Howard and Cheryl (Martin) Ogawa. She is also survived by her adored grandchildren, Mark Howard, Matthew Howard and Christina Ogawa. Lily is further survived by her sister, Mary (Steve) Quartin, nephews Dr. Andrew (Elaine) Quartin, Michael Quartin and niece Debbie (Tom) Nowatski.



The family is especially grateful to caregivers Rose Jack and Edith Lebrun and Trustbridge Hospice for Lily's final days.



Because of COVID-19, private family graveside services to be held Monday, September 21 at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach, FL. Contributions in memory of Lily Kaplan may be made to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
Eternal Light Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
My dearest Aunt, who will be missed so much. I will forever treasure our visits, frequent phone calls, shopping trips, meals and most definitely our family holidays. In your honor, I will continue to be the family photographer, torturing the grandkids with plentiful photo opportunities. Thank you for being a wonderful aunt, mother, wife, sister, and grandmother.

I love you eternally,
Debbie (niece)
Debbie Nowatski
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved