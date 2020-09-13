BERKOWITZ, Lilyan "Lil" (Miller) of Delray Beach, FL entered into rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Abraham Berkowitz. Loving mother of Steven Berkowitz & his wife Helen, James Berkowitz, and the late Gordon Michael Berkowitz. Devoted sister of the late Oscar Miller, Maurice Miller, Harold Miller, and Bernice LeBovidge. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan, Max, and Sarah. Lil dedicated her life to helping children. While raising her three sons, she became the founder of the Newton Association for Children with learning disabilities. She was appointed by Governor John Volpe to the Advisory Board of the Department of Special Education's Committee on learning disabilities. Lil later became the Vice President and member of the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Association for Children with Learning Disabilities (ACLD). She often spoke to groups of educators, parents, local chapters, and school committees relating to the implementation of programs in the public schools for children with learning disabilities. Upon retirement, Lil again dedicated her time to the lives of children by starting the Boynton Beach/Lake Worth chapter of JAFCO. She spearheaded many fundraising efforts while being involved in the day to day of activities of the chapter. In her spare time, Lil enjoyed a fulfilling life in her community playing tennis, golf, bridge, and hosting parties. She was a lifelong learner particularly enjoying her time with the Brandeis book club. Lil had many friends who enjoyed her company, her warmth, and her love of life. Lil was also a wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother who created many fond memories for her family. She will be very missed by her many friends and family. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park will be private. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Steven & Helen on Sunday, September 13th from 4-8PM. Expressions of sympathy in Lilyan's memory may be donated to Jewish Adoption and Foster Care Options (JAFCO), 4200 N. University Drive, Sunrise, FL 33351. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel. www.stanetskycanton.com