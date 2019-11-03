|
|
Linda M Blau Smith (maiden Ekberg) passed peacefully in her sleep October 18th, 2019. Linda was born in Dayton, Oh on July 27th, 1937 to Francis and Thelma (Sortman) Ekberg. She married Arthur Blau on August 19th, 1961. They raised three children and owned/operated All Pro Gas in Fort Lauderdale for many years before Arthur passed in 1993. In 1998 Linda married her college sweetheart Richard Smith. In 2003 they relocated to Jacksonville, Richard passed in 2014. Linda had recently moved back to South Florida to be closer to her son.
Linda is survived by her three children - Debbie (Doug) Lenz, Scottsdale, AZ, Douglas (Tia) Blau, Davie, FL and Dianna Blau, Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by her grandchildren - Jeffrey (Chelsea) Lenz, Matthew Lenz, Adrianna Lenz, Andrew Lenz, Caitlyn Anderson, Trevor Blau and Kelsie Anderson. She is also survived by one great grandchild - William Arthur Lenz.
Funeral service to be held Wednesday November 6th at 1:00pm at Saint David's Catholic Church in Davie, FL.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to Habitat for Humanity of the Miami University Class of 1959 Scholarship Fund.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2019