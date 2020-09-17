1/1
Linda G. Ventura
Linda Gail Ventura, 70, of Pompano Beach, passed away on September 14, 2020.

Linda was the cherished mother of Rachel Ventura and devoted grandmother of Cassandra Baumgartner. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Amato, her father, Andrew Amato, Sr., and her sisters, Deborah Deaton, and Pamela Crowley. She is survived by her brother, Andrew Amato, Jr.; niece, Heather Deaton; nephews, Christopher Deaton, George Crowley, III, and Sean Crowley; great-nieces, Samantha Marshall, Grace Marshall, Ella Deaton and Emily Crowley; great-nephews, James Deaton and George Crowley, IV.

Linda was an educator in Broward County for nearly 40 years. Teaching was her passion. Linda touched many people with her kindness.

She was incredibly selfless, compassionate, and giving; always putting others before herself.

Most of all Linda loved being a mother and grandmother.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 16, 2020
My sincerest condolences to you and your family Rachel. Sending you love and light and praying for peace for you in your loss. She was obviously a beautiful person who touched a lot of lives with an amazing legacy of children, grandchildren, and students. May she live forever through them and may she rest in peace.
Stephanie Vollack
Friend
September 16, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Linda, who I've known since grade school. She was a great person. I also knew both her sisters. A great family!
Paul and Terry Gereffi
Friend
