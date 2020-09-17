Linda Gail Ventura, 70, of Pompano Beach, passed away on September 14, 2020.



Linda was the cherished mother of Rachel Ventura and devoted grandmother of Cassandra Baumgartner. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Amato, her father, Andrew Amato, Sr., and her sisters, Deborah Deaton, and Pamela Crowley. She is survived by her brother, Andrew Amato, Jr.; niece, Heather Deaton; nephews, Christopher Deaton, George Crowley, III, and Sean Crowley; great-nieces, Samantha Marshall, Grace Marshall, Ella Deaton and Emily Crowley; great-nephews, James Deaton and George Crowley, IV.



Linda was an educator in Broward County for nearly 40 years. Teaching was her passion. Linda touched many people with her kindness.



She was incredibly selfless, compassionate, and giving; always putting others before herself.



Most of all Linda loved being a mother and grandmother.



