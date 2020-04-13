|
A most wonderful and loving human being, Linda Gail Graditor, passed away on March 9, 2020. A devoted wife, loving mother, cherished friend and aunt. She will be missed deeply and painfully. Many hearts are broken. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, her family moved to Miami, Florida when she was quite young. A graduate of Florida State University, she initially began to work as a social worker. She later returned to school after meeting her husband and received her master's degree in Mental Health Counseling, beginning her 40-year career as a mental health counselor. Linda loved music, to dance and paint. She especially loved John Lennon and Joe Bonamassa. She loved life and laughing. She was kind, sensitive and non-judgmental. What made her most happy was feeling she was helpful to her patients, traveling and being with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dr. Warren Graditor, her daughter, Sara, brother and sister-in-law, Marshall and Sue Graditor and wonderful nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces and cousins. In addition were her wonderful friends who she touched and touched her - the Cagnetos, Haimms, Burns, Postelneks, Nathansons, Leightmans, Mitch Anton, Jorie Rose and especially Ida Leightman who has been a better loving friend than there ever could be. A celebration of Linda's life will be held in the future. Please, if you're so inclined, a donation to the ALS Association would be appreciated. http://www.alsa.org/donate/
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2020