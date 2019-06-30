|
Linda H. Day, 80, of Plantation passed away on June 17, 2019. She was born in Winston Salem, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fort Lauderdale Police Captain Owen Edgar Day. She is survived by her children Cheri Hall, Dana Day and Owen (Judy) Day, grandchildren Lee (Christine) Hall , Mason (Jessica) Day, Judith Rose Day, and her faithful canine companion, Scruffy, who along with Linda visited many people in hospitals, schools and Veterans centers & nursing homes offering canine companionship and unconditional love as a certified therapy dog team. Linda was known throughout animal circles as a talented dog obedience trainer and breeder. She loved "junking", crossword and jigsaw puzzles, gardening, and animals of all kinds. Friends and well-behaved, leashed dogs will be received by the family on Wednesday, July 10 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4 Street, Plantation, FL 33317. A Funeral Service will be held at 5:45 PM. In Linda's honor, memorial donations are requested to Canine Assisted Therapy, Inc., 1040 NE 45 Street, Oakland Park, FL 33334. catdogs.org For additional information, please visit tmralph.com 954-587-6888.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 30, 2019