Born in Brooklyn, NY on November 3, 1944 she passed away on October 31, 2020. After graduation from Fairleigh, Dickinson University, Linda enjoyed an outstanding career in Accounting which took her from New Jersey to Las Vegas, Nevada and eventually to South Florida where she made her home for the past forty years. Working for Systems Engineering Labs (SEL), she helped transition the company into Gould Computer Systems and finally Encore Computer Corp.. Most recently, Linda was working for CBM of America.



Lindas personality quickly built a wide network of friends at work and socially. Her love of golf prompted her to establish a semi-annual golf tournament for all to participate in and reconnect. For almost 40 years everyone looked forward to Linda's Tournament.



Linda will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store