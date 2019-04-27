On April 17, 2019, Linda Kay Hamlin Russin, of Key West and Hollywood, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes.Linda was born Dec. 23, 1949, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Robert and Bernis (Bivins) Hamlin. She received her English/Journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1968. Linda was a teacher at Westminster Christian School in Miami, and a trade journal editor before becoming Public Relations Director at Victoria Hospital in Miami. She then became Public Relations Director at Memorial Hospital in Hollywood, where she met her husband, Dr. John Russin. John and Linda own Key West's WIIS-FM Island Radio, where Linda served as the full-time operator.Linda was preceded in death by her father, Robert, her mother, Bernis, and her brother Steve. She is survived by husband John, daughter Alissa, brother John (Margaret), sister Jane (Nick) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Linda will be laid to rest at the Ramona Cemetary near her beloved hometown of Bartlesville on April 29.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's name to The Rotary Club of Key West Foundation at 1107 Key Plaza Box 294, Key West, FL 33040. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary