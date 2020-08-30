On August 13, 2020, Linda McKeever passed away in her home at the age of 81.



Linda was born in Pittsburgh, PA in 1939 -- the second of four children of John and Erna Hemmrich. She earned her bachelor's degree in English from the University of Pittsburgh and her master's degree in linguistics from American University. Linda began her career in Washington, DC as a program editor at the Voice of America. In 1967, she married Benjamin McKeever, with whom she had two children, Laura and Ben, of whom she was so incredibly proud. In the mid-90s, Linda retired from the VOA and left Washington, splitting her time between her homes in Boca Raton, FL and Avery County, NC, where she enjoyed a large and diverse circle of friends, her tennis club, and the beautiful outdoors. Linda was preceded in death by her husband and two of her siblings (Fred Hemmrich and Gretchen Bistrican), and is survived by Laura (Chip McReynolds) and Ben (Kathleen), four grandchildren (Ava, Cullen, Quinn, and Linley), and her sister, Irma Larson.



Due to the current pandemic, a private celebration of Linda's life will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, where Linda enjoyed volunteering as an usher.



