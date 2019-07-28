|
Linda S. (Redin) Blair, 67, passed away suddenly on July 5, 2019 at her home in Delray Beach, FL. Linda was born in Springfield, MA on September 4, 1951 and grew up in East Longmeadow, MA. Linda was predeceased by her father, Edward Redin, and survived by her mother, Claire Redin, who currently resides in Boca Raton, FL. She is also survived by her only sister, Kimberly Redin, who currently resides in Saugus, MA. Linda also leaves behind her eldest son Shawn Blair, 43 and his new wife, Rosalynda, and her 2 cherished grandchildren Keira, 5, and Colin, 2, and also her youngest son, Brett Blair, 40 and his wife, Stephanie. Both sons are currently police officers in South Florida. She also was predeceased by her former husband, Michael Blair, who was also the father of her children. Michael resided in Springfield, MA until his passing.
Linda graduated from East Longmeadow High School with the Class of 1970 and went on to a lifetime career that started right after graduation with Bell Telephone Systems (MA Bell) in Springfield, MA. She later transferred and moved to Florida with Bellsouth, who eventually became part of AT&T. Linda retired from the AT&T office in Sunrise, FL in the early 2000's.
Linda participated on the Aegis yearbook staff during her senior year at East Longmeadow High School and in the Drama and Ski clubs during her freshman year. She loved art and was an amateur artist and was an avid fan of old black and white movies. She was also an active volunteer with multiple missing persons foundations and the Telephone Pioneers of America.
There will be no calling hours. "A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future." If you would like to make a donation in honor of Linda, the family is confident she would have loved any donation made in her memory to be made by mail to: The , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; or online at
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 28, 2019