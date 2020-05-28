Linwood A. Fritz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linwood's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lin Fritz, 85, died on May 18th from injuries in a car accident. He is survived by his sister Josephine Childers and 3 other generations of nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his parents Ambrose and Lillian Fritz, his siblings Lawrence, Harold and Leonard Fritz, Theda Lyke, Lillian Ash and Mildred Honsiger.

He was a graduate of Northville High School and Michigan State. He was been a resident of South Florida for over 50 years. He retired from ATT in 2003.

He filled his retirement life with worldwide travel. Lin was the Finance Director for his homeowners association. He had been a civil rights advocate.

Most importantly, Linwood was a sober member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 48 years. He was instrumental in starting many meetings and mentoring countless people. He was very active in recovery. He leaves a void in the life of many friends in the program.

There will be a Memorial Service at 1pm, May 30 at Fred Hunter's Fort Lauderdale, FL. Live Streaming will be available at www.fredhunters.com

Memorial Donations may be given to the Broward Humane Society at https://humanebroward.com/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
718 South Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316-1219
954-527-1550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved