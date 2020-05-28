Lin Fritz, 85, died on May 18th from injuries in a car accident. He is survived by his sister Josephine Childers and 3 other generations of nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his parents Ambrose and Lillian Fritz, his siblings Lawrence, Harold and Leonard Fritz, Theda Lyke, Lillian Ash and Mildred Honsiger.
He was a graduate of Northville High School and Michigan State. He was been a resident of South Florida for over 50 years. He retired from ATT in 2003.
He filled his retirement life with worldwide travel. Lin was the Finance Director for his homeowners association. He had been a civil rights advocate.
Most importantly, Linwood was a sober member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 48 years. He was instrumental in starting many meetings and mentoring countless people. He was very active in recovery. He leaves a void in the life of many friends in the program.
There will be a Memorial Service at 1pm, May 30 at Fred Hunter's Fort Lauderdale, FL. Live Streaming will be available at www.fredhunters.com
Memorial Donations may be given to the Broward Humane Society at https://humanebroward.com/
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 28, 2020.