Lisa Gilmour
Lisa passed away on September 3, 2020 at home in Fort Lauderdale; she was born on November 20, 1958 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

She graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School and received a nursing degree from Broward College in 1995. She worked as a dialysis nurse at several local clinics.

Lisa was an avid reader, but her passion in life was her two Huskies, Matushka, who passed away in 2007, and Maggie May, who passed away this summer.

Lisa is survived by her father, Robert Gilmour and her mother, Carole Grandstaff; her nephew, Brandon Sander; her aunts, Dawn Rehnstron and Kay Jordan; and former husband, Randy Damico; she also has several cousins throughout the country.

Lisa was preceded in her death by her Beloved sister, Cynthia Sander in 2004; her paternal Grandparents, Halsey and Ruth Gilmour, maternal Grandparents, Donald and Helen Lincoln; her uncles: Dean and Albert Gilmour; and an aunt, Audrey Gilmour.

There is no Service Information planned at this time.

Any donations in lieu of flowers made be made to: Husky Haven of Florida, Inc. P.O. Box 195066 Winter Springs, FL 32719.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 9, 2020.
September 8, 2020
I will miss your smile and laughter!
You were a very sweet lady.
RIP my sweet Lisa.
Linda Ramos
Friend
