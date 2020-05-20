On May 17, 2020 Dr. Lisa Rozgony passed away at age 67 in Boynton Beach Florida, after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer. Lisa was born and raised in Terre Haute, Indiana, and received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Purdue University in 1976. She moved to South Florida soon after, and had a long and fulfilling career at her practice, East Oakland Animal Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Lisa loved all animals. She was very intelligent, and couldn't wait for the NY Time Crossword Puzzle to arrive each Sunday. She also loved travel, with a special fondness for Assisi, Italy. She also loved to cook for any gathering from 2 to 100! Lisa was well known for her kindness and compassion to all, a lively and somewhat colorful sense of humor, and enormous generosity of spirit. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and Joseph Rozgony. She is survived by her sisters Lori Rozgony Pezzulo of Lake Worth FL, and Susan Goings (Larry) in Austin TX, as well as nieces Isabella Pezzulo and Lara (Phil) Montfort and nephew Ryan Goings.
Due to the current virus situations we will have a Celebration of Life in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, if you wish you can make a donation to the American Cancer Society, or when you have an opportunity, in her name, do an unexpected kindness for someone when they least expect it. She would love that.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 20, 2020.