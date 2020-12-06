On Monday, November 30, 2020, Lisa Tringali, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 63. Lisa was born on January 7, 1957 in Fall River, Massachusetts to Joan Evans. On April 16, 1984, she married Joseph Tringali. The joy of her life was her children, Julie, Barret, Danny, Sara and Zachary, and her eight grandchildren. Lisa was best known for her kindness, compassion, and generous spirit. She touched the lives and hearts of everyone she met and never hesitated to lend a hand to anyone in need. She had a passion for music, gardening, and her family, which filled her days. Private services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences may be made at: www.HorizonFuneralCremation.com