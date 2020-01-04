Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center
18840 W. Dixie Hwy
North Miami Beach, FL 33180
305-932-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Goldberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Goldberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Goldberg Obituary
Lois Goldberg passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 at the age of 73, although she would have claimed she was still in her 60's. Lois spent the last six months of her life bravely battling cancer. Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 6th, 1946, Lois grew up on Long Island with her favorite sister Caren and loving parents Blanche and Rudy Himelson, and after Rudy's passing was adopted by her step-father Sol Greenhut. Lois graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in fine arts and spent the rest of her life as a teacher and artist, and a consummate student of the arts. Lois truly lived life to its fullest and loved playing tennis, bridge, and was an avid traveler with her friends. Above all, Lois treasured spending time with her family. She was a devoted mother to her daughter Nicky Goldner (Michael) and spectacular grandmother to her three adoring grandchildren, Sophie, Sammy, and Mallory. She was one of a kind and will truly be missed. Memorial contributions may be made to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, www.mskcc.org. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, January 5th at 9:30 am at Temple Beth Am 5950 N. Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, Florida. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center
Download Now