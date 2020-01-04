|
|
Lois Goldberg passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 at the age of 73, although she would have claimed she was still in her 60's. Lois spent the last six months of her life bravely battling cancer. Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 6th, 1946, Lois grew up on Long Island with her favorite sister Caren and loving parents Blanche and Rudy Himelson, and after Rudy's passing was adopted by her step-father Sol Greenhut. Lois graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in fine arts and spent the rest of her life as a teacher and artist, and a consummate student of the arts. Lois truly lived life to its fullest and loved playing tennis, bridge, and was an avid traveler with her friends. Above all, Lois treasured spending time with her family. She was a devoted mother to her daughter Nicky Goldner (Michael) and spectacular grandmother to her three adoring grandchildren, Sophie, Sammy, and Mallory. She was one of a kind and will truly be missed. Memorial contributions may be made to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, www.mskcc.org. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, January 5th at 9:30 am at Temple Beth Am 5950 N. Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, Florida. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 4, 2020