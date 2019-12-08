Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL 33024
954-963-2400
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
Lois L. Lowy

Lois L. Lowy Obituary
Lowy, Lois Lang of Pembroke Pines passed away Thursday, December 5 at the age of 89. A retired nurse, she loved working at Mercy Hospital and Fair Havens Nursing Center.

Always concerned with the youth, she was a Hialeah Optimist cheerleading coach and was the first president of the Opti-Mrs and later established the Opti-Miss Club. The neighborhood Mom, Lois' door was open to anyone who needed an ear to listen to, or to play pick-up sticks. She was devoted to her four children, driving them constantly back and forth to their numerous activities. In later life she returned to school to pursue her lifelong dream of nursing.

A wonderful grandmother, she made it her mission to spoil the grandchildren in the best way possible, sharing her love of movies and songs. She will always hold a special place in the hearts of her grandchildren Lisa, Brian, Kimberly, Chris, Brooke, Katie, and Brett; and will be dearly missed by her children, Louis and daughter-in-law Carol Lowy, daughter Roberta Barimo, daughter and son-in-law Linda and Tony Couto, son and daughter-in-law Allen and Kim Lowy, and her brother and sister-in-law Sam and Estelle Lang. She had the unique gift of making each person who crossed her path feel special.

Visitation, Sunday Dec. 8 from 1:30 pm, Levitt-Weinstein at Beth David, 3201 North 72 Ave., Hollywood, FL. Service immediate following. Memorials can be made to at Stjude.org/donate.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019
