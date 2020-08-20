Lois Mae Ellis was taken from us on August 6th, 2020 by Covid-19. She was born Lois Mae Werner on February 5, 1934 in Rockaway Beach, NY to Louis and Alvine Werner. She moved to Pompano Beach, FL with her husband William F Ellis and their 5 children in 1971 from Long Island, NY. In addition to being a wife and mother, Lois made a career of being the buyer for the City of Pompano Beach for over 30 years.



In her free time, Lois enjoyed singing karaoke, and was known by her fans as "Lolo of Pompano". Lois was known for her fashion sense (especially her hat collection), for always being the life of the party, and she never met a microphone she didn't like.



Lois was preceded in death by her husband William and her daughter Susan. She is survived by her beloved companion Teddy Ennis and her four children Linda Smith of Ocala, Thomas Ellis of Crystal River, James Ellis of Pompano Beach, and Robert Ellis of Homosassa. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren and her 13 great grandchildren.



A celebration of her life will be planned once the threat of Covid-19 has subsided.



